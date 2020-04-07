30-year-old unconscious, kin suspect coronavirus, stay away

Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. Kumar was a school dropout. He was into buying and selling old clothes. (Representational Image) Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. Kumar was a school dropout. He was into buying and selling old clothes. (Representational Image)

A Maloya family did not touch one of their family members who was lying unconscious on the rooftop owing to the scare of COVID-19. Later, when the person was rushed to GMSH-16, doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim was identified as Dharam Kumar, 30. He was married and is survived by his wife and one daughter. The incident happened on Sunday. Police said the preliminary probe revealed that Dharam Kumar was bitten by a stray dog around six-seven months ago. Subsequently, he developed some strange symptoms. He had started behaving like a crazy person.

DSP Palak Goel, SHO (under training) at Maloya police station, said, “We enquired from neighbours and family members. They talked about the incident of dog bite. There was no injury mark on the body. Neither he had complained about cough or cold. For the last couple of days, he had been behaving like a crazy man. Last morning, he had gone on the rooftop. Later, he fell unconscious. Family members went there but did not touch him. The father of the victim made a call to police control room. The exact cause of death will become clear in the postmortem report.”

Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. Kumar was a school dropout. He was into buying and selling old clothes.

