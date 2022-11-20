30-year-old Nawanshahr-based man reported missing in Bangkok while returning from Melbourne

A 30-year-old man has gone missing from Bangkok while returning to Delhi from Australia. The man is a native of Nawanshahr district.

The father of the missing man has now written a letter to Indian High Commission in Bangkok seeking help.

Harmail Singh Kandola, a resident of Kazampur village, told the Indian Express that his son Varinder Singh Kandola (30) boarded Thai Airline Flight No. 466 from Melbourne (Australia) to Bangkok (Thailand) on November 12. Varinder Singh landed at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 2.40 pm on Saturday (November 12) which he got confirmed from the airport in Thailand, the father said.

“Varinder Singh had a five hours’ stay in Bangkok. I went to Delhi airport to pick him up as he was supposed to land at 11 pm on Saturday (November 12). But he was nowhere to be seen at Delhi airport. When he did not come out of the airport for several hours, I enquired about him at the airport. The airport officials informed me at 5 am on Sunday (November 13) that he had not taken the flight from Bangkok to Delhi. He was supposed to board Flight No. TG 315, which took off from Bangkok at 8 pm on Saturday and landed at Delhi the same day at 11 pm,” the father said, adding that he then called his elder son living in Australia who enquired about it and “he told me that Varinder Singh boarded the flight from Australia but not from Bangkok”.

His phone has also been coming switched off since then, the father said, adding that Varinder has been working as a motor mechanic there (Australia) while continuing his studies in the same field.

Harmail Singh, a retired employee of Punjab State Electricity Board, said that he has requested the external affairs ministry to take up the matter with Bangkok officials to locate his son.

Harmail Singh said that his son has been living in Australia for the past around three years and had visited his native place a few months ago.

“Recently my son had sustained an injury to his arm while working in Australia. So we asked him to come back and stay with us in Nawanshahr for a couple of months till his wound is healed. But now this has happened,” the father said, adding that Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former member of Delhi legislative assembly, has been a big help in bringing the matter to the notice of the government.