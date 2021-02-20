Punjab: 30 test positive for Covid in Mohali

The district has reported 381 Covid-19 fatalities so far. (Express File)

As many as 30 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in Mohali district on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 19,896.

There are 379 active cases here at present. No coronavirus death was reported. The district has reported 381 Covid-19 fatalities so far.

DC Girish Dayalan said 18 recovered and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation. He added that a total of 19,136 patients have been cured so far.

The DC further said that out of 30 positive cases reported Friday, a maximum of 24 were reported from Mohali (Urban), four from Dhakoli, and one each from Derabassi and Kharar.