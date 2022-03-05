30% posts of teachers vacant in govt schools: Haryana minister

A little over 30 per cent posts of teachers in Haryana’s government schools are currently lying vacant, Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar informed the Vidhan Sabha Friday.

In response to a question by Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, the minister informed that 84,322 teachers, including the guest teachers, are currently posted in the government schools against the sanctioned strength of over 1.2 lakh posts thus leaving a gap of 36,644 teachers. If the requirements of the government schools is kept in mind, then there is a shortfall of 38,476 teachers as currently 84,322 teachers are working against the requirement of 1.22 lakh.

While expressing concern over the vacancies, Kundu said that even in health department nearly 10,000 posts are lying vacant. Kundu said: “What type of good governance is this? How will the children get education in the absence of teachers? How will the patients be treated if there is a shortage of nurses and doctors?”

On his part, Gurjar informed the House that the education department has already sent a requisition to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for recruitment of 7,631 teachers apart from initiating process to recruit retired teachers and also through the outsourcing policy. The state has 14,491 government schools and 10,460 private schools. There is shortfall of non-teaching staff too in the government schools. There are 3,165 staffers against the sanctioned strength of 5,145 staffers in this category.