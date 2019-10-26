Pinjore: 30 Himalayan Griffon vultures released back into the wild

AT LEAST 30 Himalayan Griffon vultures confined to know the effect of a painkiller medicine, tolfenamic acid, have been released back into the wild.

Advertising

The vultures were released last week on the conclusion of the research work. The research was conducted by experts from Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department.

The vultures were confined at a temporary research centre at Nandpur village in Pinjore. A senior Haryana wildlife officer said, “We captured the vultures from various locations, including Morni hills, and Kalesar National Park near Yamunanagar, for research. Before releasing these creatures back into the wild, all were medically examined. They were found fit for being released back into the open. The temporary research centre was established for ascertaining the adverse impact of tolfenamic acid, a pain killer medicine for animals, on the endangered raptors, especially on vultures. “

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) had provided 30 rescued Himalayan Griffon vultures to IVRI with the permission of Haryana for research purpose in the month of July this year. The scientists from IVRI have been visiting the research centre every fortnight to collect samples of blood and feathers of the captive raptors. The centre is spread in one-acre area and vultures were kept in two separate aviaries.

Advertising

IVRI is a leading research institute in the field of wild and zoo animal healthcare along with developing veterinary preventive medicines.

Dr Vibhu Prakash, principal scientist with BNHS and head of Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre, said, “All the confined vultures were released. The findings of research work will take at least six months to come in the public domain. All the set procedures were followed while releasing the captive Himalayan Griffon vultures back into the wild. Himalyan Griffon vulture is not an endangered species unlike oriental white-backed, slender-billed and lone-billed vultures.”

Indian Veterinary Research Institute set up a study centre on Himalyan Griffon vultures at Nandpur village. Express