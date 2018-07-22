3 yrs after selection as smart city, Chandigarh gets dedicated office worth Rs 64 crore

The Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, V.P. Singh Badnore takes round after inaugurates the “Chandigarh Smart City Limited” office at over bridge, Sector-17, Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo) The Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, V.P. Singh Badnore takes round after inaugurates the “Chandigarh Smart City Limited” office at over bridge, Sector-17, Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Announcing that projects worth Rs 6,100 crore have been proposed for Chandigarh under Smart Cities Mission, V P Singh Badnore, the Governor of Punjab and the union territory Administrator, inaugurated the office of Chandigarh Smart City Limited at Sector 17 on Saturday.

Davesh Moudgil, Chandigarh Mayor, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing a gathering, Badnore said that the Government of India had announced the Smart City Mission in June 2015. “Chandigarh was selected in the fast-track round of City Challenge. Under the Smart City Mission, projects worth Rs 6,100 crore have been proposed for Chandigarh. Projects to be implemented by a Special Purpose Vehicle are worth Rs 5,700 crore. Projects worth Rs 4,900 crore are expected to be carried out on Public-private Partnership model,” he said.

The administrator added that the Area-based Development (ABD) proposal aspires to address the key issues that emerged out of citizen engagement and focuses on the theme of ‘prevention is better than cure’.

A statement, issued by the administration on Saturday, said that the administrator asked the officers to start sharing some of the projects with NGOs or corporate houses, which they can do as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility like beautification of sites and maintenance of public utilities.

Davesh Moudgil, Mayor of Chandigarh, said that there are various features, including model of sustainability and low-carbon mobility with innovation and transportation solutions ensuring last-mile connectivity.

K K Yadav, Municipal Commissioner, said that a pan-city development proposal is there to improve public life and safety and livability using intelligent multi-modal command and control centre.

As per the UT statement, the Smart City office, constructed as a state of the art office, having provisions of two floors measuring 15,310 square feet in total at a total cost of Rs 6.74 crore.

“The CEO office and the room of the PA to the CEO are on first floor,” it said.

