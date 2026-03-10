3 years after tractor ride, Rahul Gandhi makes surprise return to Haryana village to attend farmer’s daughter’s wedding

The district administration deployed adequate security in the area after receiving information about Gandhi’s arrival.

Three years after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi planted paddy and drove a tractor in a Haryana farmer’s field, he returned on Tuesday—this time, to attend the farmer’s daughter’s wedding.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reached Sonipat on Tuesday morning, travelled to Madina village in Gohana, attended the wedding of farmer Sanjay’s daughter, and spent around 20 minutes with the family before leaving.

“There was great excitement among the villagers when they saw Rahul Gandhi at the wedding of an ordinary farmer’s daughter in Madina. Special preparations were made to welcome him. Senior Congress leaders also reached there after learning about Gandhi’s arrival,” a district Congress leader told The Indian Express.