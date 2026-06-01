3 workers die, 2 ill after gas leak in Ludhiana factory

The type of gas responsible for the deaths is yet to be confirmed.

By: Express News Service
1 min readLudhianaJun 1, 2026 12:09 PM IST
Gas leak, Pune gas leakThe gas leak happened inside a factory in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A (Representative Image)
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Three workers have died, and two fell unconscious after an alleged gas leak inside a factory in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A on Monday.

Confirming the news, Swapan Sharma, Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, said, “We are in the process of registering an FIR at Moti Nagar police station against those responsible for the incident.”

He added that the type of gas that leaked was yet to be confirmed.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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