3 top Chandigarh officers to complete their tenure in coming days

DGP Sanjay Beniwal had joined Chandigarh Police on June 28, 2018 on the deputation of two years. DGP Sanjay Beniwal had joined Chandigarh Police on June 28, 2018 on the deputation of two years.

Three top Chandigarh Police officers, including 1989 batch IPS, DGP Sanjay Sanjay Beniwal, are going to complete their deputation tenure in Chandigarh in the coming few weeks.

The two other officers include SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, a 2008 batch IPS of Punjab Police cadre and DIG Shashank Anand. Anand is 2006 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

DGP Sanjay Beniwal had joined Chandigarh Police on June 28, 2018 on the deputation of two years. SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale joined Chandigarh Police on August 22, 2017. DIG Shashank Anand too joined Chandigarh Police on a deputation of three years in August, 2017.

“I do not want to make any comment at this moment. Indeed, my tenure is going to complete this month in Chandigarh. I am yet to receive any order regarding my further repatriation from Chandigarh. Whatever be the orders, I will follow,” said DGP Sanjay Beniwal.

“There is a clear policy of the Ministry of Home Affairs about IPS officers on deputation in other states. A Director General rank officer can only stay on deputation for two years. And those below DG rank can stay for three years including two permanent deputation years and one year of extension, if any. In this view, DGP Beniwal’s tenure will be completed this month. SSP Nilambri and DIG Shashank Anand’s tenure will be completed in August. The two IPS officers are in the last phase of their one-year extension,” said sources in the police headquarters, Sector 9.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.