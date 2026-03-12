3 shooters held in Mohali Sector-89 firing case; Rs 5-crore extortion demand sent to businessman

The Mohali police has arrested three shooters allegedly involved in the firing at a businessman’s house and luxury car in Sector 89. The accused allegedly carried out the attack on the instructions of gangster Prince Thikriwal and his associate Bhavjot Singh Bhavi on the night of February 17-18.

After opening fire, the accused reportedly recorded a video of the incident and sent it to the victim while demanding ₹5 crore as extortion. Following the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons at Sohana police station. Acting on the directions of Harmandeep Singh Hans, the CIA staff traced the accused and arrested them from different locations.