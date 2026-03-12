3 shooters held in Mohali Sector-89 firing case; Rs 5-crore extortion demand sent to businessman

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mohali police has arrested three shooters allegedly involved in the firing at a businessman’s house and luxury car in Sector 89. The accused allegedly carried out the attack on the instructions of gangster Prince Thikriwal and his associate Bhavjot Singh Bhavi on the night of February 17-18.
After opening fire, the accused reportedly recorded a video of the incident and sent it to the victim while demanding ₹5 crore as extortion. Following the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons at Sohana police station. Acting on the directions of Harmandeep Singh Hans, the CIA staff traced the accused and arrested them from different locations.
The arrested accused have been identified as Rishav (28), a resident of New Abadi in Khanna, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukh (29), a resident of Ikolaha village, and Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sukhu (19), a resident of Jargari village in Ludhiana district. Police said Rishav was arrested from Khanna on March 6, while Sukhwinder Singh was nabbed from Anandpur Sahib on March 9. The third accused, Sukhmanpreet, was arrested the same day from his native village. During the attack, the accused allegedly fired around 11 rounds, damaging the house and a Mercedes G-Wagon parked outside the property, said SP (investigation) Saurav Jindal.
According to the SP, the police investigation revealed that Sukhwinder Singh and Rishav, along with their associates, arranged weapons and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh on the instructions of gangster Prince Thikriwal, and the same weapons were used in the Sector-89 firing. The police have also recovered a Hero Splendor motorcycle used in the crime, which had been stolen from the Sahnewal police station area in Ludhiana, along with an iPhone-12 Mini that was allegedly used to record the video of the firing. During the incident, Rishav was riding the motorcycle while Sukhmanpreet, who was sitting behind him, allegedly opened fire.
Jindal said the accused are currently on police remand and are being questioned to identify other accomplices and recover the weapons used in the crime. The investigators added that efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects linked to the case.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram