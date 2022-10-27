3 sent to10 years in jail for attacking man, family

The police booked the accused under Sections 323, 324, 326, 307, 506 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rohit Vats awarded 10 years imprisonment each to three accused, guilty of attacking five people of village Kardhan. The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on all three accused as well. Those convicted were identified as Bir Bhan, Banti and Paridas while the two others who were acquitted are Rinku and Visham.

The police had registered the case against five people who had attacked Ram Singh and other members of his family, sitting at a tea shop in the village on September 13, 2016. Ram Singh and others were injured seriously and were admitted to the hospital. The police booked the accused under Sections 323, 324, 326, 307, 506 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).