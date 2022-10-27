scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

3 sent to10 years in jail for attacking man, family

The police had registered the case against five people who had attacked Ram Singh and other members of his family, sitting at a tea shop in the village on September 13, 2016. Ram Singh and others were injured seriously and were admitted to the hospital.

Ambala, 10 years in jail for attacking man, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe police booked the accused under Sections 323, 324, 326, 307, 506 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rohit Vats awarded 10 years imprisonment each to three accused, guilty of attacking five people of village Kardhan. The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on all three accused as well. Those convicted were identified as Bir Bhan, Banti and Paridas while the two others who were acquitted are Rinku and Visham.

More from Chandigarh

The police had registered the case against five people who had attacked Ram Singh and other members of his family, sitting at a tea shop in the village on September 13, 2016. Ram Singh and others were injured seriously and were admitted to the hospital. The police booked the accused under Sections 323, 324, 326, 307, 506 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:15:56 am
Next Story

9 nominated councillors to take oath today

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement