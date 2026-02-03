3 Punjabi men charged in Surrey ‘extortion’ shooting

Authorities have described the incident as another example of extortion-related violence, a crisis that has disproportionately affected Surrey’s large Punjabi and South Asian population.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 3, 2026 04:20 PM IST
Three young men of Punjabi origin have been charged with serious firearm offencesHarjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, 21, were each charged with one count of discharging a firearm in the Crescent Beach neighbourhood (Credit: Surrey Police Service)
Three young men of Punjabi origin have been charged with serious firearm offences following an early-morning shooting at a home in Canada’s Surrey on February 1, in what the police believe is linked to the ongoing wave of extortion schemes plaguing British Columbia’s Punjabi community.

Harjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, 21, were each charged with one count of discharging a firearm in the Crescent Beach neighbourhood under Section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. They remain in custody ahead of a court appearance scheduled for February 5, 2026.

The Canada Border Services Agency has been notified because they are foreign nationals.

According to Surrey Police Service, officers responded around 3.50 am to reports of shots fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street. The home sustained bullet damage, though no injuries were reported. The suspects were arrested shortly afterwards near 28 Avenue and 140 Street after attempting to flee in a rideshare vehicle.

Also Read | 5 charged in Surrey extortion-linked shootings as Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims fresh attacks in Canada

Authorities have described the incident as another example of extortion-related violence, a crisis that has disproportionately affected Surrey’s large Punjabi and South Asian population. Many victims, often successful business owners or homeowners of Punjabi descent, receive anonymous demands for large sums of money, backed by threats of violence, arson, or shootings if they refuse to pay.

The surge in such crimes has been tied to transnational networks, with some perpetrators believed to be recent arrivals from Punjab acting on instructions from organised gangs based there. Surrey declared a local state of emergency in late January 2026 over the escalating threats, while provincial and federal authorities have bolstered resources through dedicated task forces.

The investigation remains active, with police indicating additional charges are possible. Surrey Police have urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasising efforts to protect vulnerable community members from further intimidation.

