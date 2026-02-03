3 Punjabi men charged in Surrey ‘extortion’ shooting

Harjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, 21, were each charged with one count of discharging a firearm in the Crescent Beach neighbourhood (Credit: Surrey Police Service)

Three young men of Punjabi origin have been charged with serious firearm offences following an early-morning shooting at a home in Canada’s Surrey on February 1, in what the police believe is linked to the ongoing wave of extortion schemes plaguing British Columbia’s Punjabi community.

Harjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, 21, were each charged with one count of discharging a firearm in the Crescent Beach neighbourhood under Section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. They remain in custody ahead of a court appearance scheduled for February 5, 2026.

The Canada Border Services Agency has been notified because they are foreign nationals.

According to Surrey Police Service, officers responded around 3.50 am to reports of shots fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street. The home sustained bullet damage, though no injuries were reported. The suspects were arrested shortly afterwards near 28 Avenue and 140 Street after attempting to flee in a rideshare vehicle.