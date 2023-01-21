3 Punjab children conferred with National Bravery Awards

Three children from Punjab have been conferred with the National Bravery Awards. They are slated to participate in the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26.

Kusum Kumari

Kusum Kumari from Jalandhar, then a 15-year-old girl, fought with men who were trying to snatch her smartphone while she was coming back home from tuition around 2 pm on August 30, 2020. Her daily wager father had bought the phone so that she could attend online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A more than a minute-long CCTV video shows the young girl resisting the snatchers before some other people join her to overpower one of the snatchers.

The video shows two bikers coming from behind and trying to snatch the mobile phone from the teenager. Kusum runs behind them fearlessly and manages to grab a snatcher and drag him off the bike.

Kusum said she knew that it would have been difficult for her father to buy a new phone for her, so she tried her best to stop the snatchers.

Amandeep Kaur

On February 15, 2020, a school van carrying 12 students caught fire on Longowal-Sidsamachar Road in Punjab’s Sangrur district. While eight students survived the incident, four lost their lives.

Amandeep Kaur, then 14, who was in the same vehicle managed to escape and also saved the lives of four children.

She told The Indian Express after the incident: “As soon as the van started off, I told sir (teacher-cum-driver Dalbir Singh) that some smell was coming from the van… but sir started driving it. I told him again that the smell was increasing, but he looked here and there… Later, the fire was visible and we were forced to come out by breaking the windows of the van. I broke one window and jumped out. I then helped four children come out. There were others, too, who had come to help. I ran towards the school building with those four kids…”

The Punjab chief minister at the time, Captain Amarinder Singh, had tweeted, “I salute the extraordinary bravery & valour of 14 year old Amandeep Kaur who risked her life to put out the fire in the school van yesterday and also rescued 4 children from the van. I am so proud of you and I am looking forward to meeting you.”

Azaan

Azaan visited the Amarnath shrine in 2022, where he saved lives by raising an alarm about a landslide. The people at the camp were immediately shifted. Azaan saw a big rock coming down and informed the police. It helped devotees to leave the area in time and avoid any loss of life.