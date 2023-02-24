3 in Punjab booked for duping people on pretext of promising army jobs

The Kharar police in the Mohali district of Punjab Friday booked three people who had allegedly duped several individuals on the pretext of army recruitment, officials said. The accused have not been arrested yet.

The complainant in the case Bheem Singh, a resident of Chando Gobindgarh village in Kharar, told the police that his colleague Som Raj who claimed to have ‘good’ connections in the Army took around Rs 9 lakh from him promising to help in the recruitment of Bheem Singh’s nephews.

Bheem Singh told the police that he and Som Raj works in a company in Phase VII, Mohali.

Kharar-1 DySP has launched an investigation. The police suspect that more people have fallen victims to this recruitment fraud. A case was registered against three people, including Som Raj, and two of his accomplices Dr Manzoor Ahmed and Mota under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused were not arrested yet.