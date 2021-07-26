3 PGI staffers accused of stealing phone by junior doctor, ‘beaten up’ by cops; union holds protest

HUNDREDS OF fourth class employees of PGIMER on Sunday staged a protest outside the PGI police post against the alleged detention and assault on three staffers, who were suspected of stealing the cell phone of a Junior Resident (JR) doctor at the Cardiology department Saturday night. However, the cell phone of the JR doctor was found in her drawer when two police personnel searched her premises minutes after receiving her complaint.

The allegations of assault were levelled against constable Sandeep Kumar and SI Balbir Singh. The fourth class employees union members, who staged the protest, alleged that the two police personnel were drunk when they reportedly slapped and beat up the three suspects. Following the incident, constable Sandeep Kumar was shifted from the PGI police post to Sector 11 Police Station on administrative grounds.

The complaint was filed by JR doctor Rakavi who had accused the Chinki, Rahul and Virendra of being involved in the theft of her cell phone.

The protest was dissolved after an assurance of a fair investigation. Senior police officers assured protesters of appropriate departmental action if the police personnel were found faulty.

As the protesters demanded the medical examination of the three employees, it was undertaken at GMSH-16. Meanwhile, the two policemen, who were accused of assaulting and being drunk, were also examined at GMSH-16. The reports of the medical examinations are pending. DSP (central) Charanjit Singh Virk said, “The matter is being probed. The cell phone of the JR doctor was found in the drawer minutes after she lodged a complaint against the three workers.”