3 National Highways among 482 roads blocked: SEOC report; Chamba remains worst affected

As many as 482 roads, including three national highways — NH-03, NH-505 and NH-305 — are still blocked due to the snow and damage caused by the rains in Himachal Pradesh, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The adverse weather conditions have also affected other essential services such as power supply and drinking water in several districts.
The SEOC report said a total of 553 roads were blocked in the morning, which reduced to 482 by evening following the restoration efforts.
A total of 436 Distribution Transformer Rooms (DTRs) were disrupted, impacting electricity supply in multiple areas, while 62 water supply schemes were reported non-functional.
District-wise figures suggest that Chamba district is the worst affected with 35 roads blocked, mainly in the Pangi, Bharmour, Salooni, Tissa and Dalhousie sub-divisions. The power supply was disrupted in 50 locations, while 10 water supply schemes were affected.
Kullu district reported the highest number of road blockages at 57, including NH-305 at Jalori Pass due to heavy snowfall. The electricity supply was severely affected, with 187 DTRs disrupted in Kullu alone.
Lahaul-Spiti also continued to reel under severe winter conditions, with NH-03 and NH-505 closed at multiple stretches, including Rohtang Pass, Darcha-Sarchu and Gramphu-Batal. A total of 273 DTRs were disrupted in Lahaul and Spiti sub-divisions, and Udaipur sub-division reported 11 disrupted water supply.
In Mandi district, 67 roads were blocked across Seraj, Thalout and Padhar divisions, while 57 DTRs and two water supply schemes were disrupted.
Shimla district reported 40 road blockages, 116 disrupted DTRs and 50 water supply schemes affected, particularly in Chopal, Rampur and Kupvi sub-divisions.
Meanwhile, weather forecasts indicate light rain or snowfall at isolated places over high hills across the state on February 1 and 3. Dry weather is likely on February 4. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2 to 5°C over the next few days, intensifying cold conditions across the state.
In Chamba’s Pangi Valley of Bharmour Assembly constituency, heavy snowfall has brought normal life to a complete halt. With three to four feet of snow accumulated across the region, healthcare remains the worst affected essential service.
One such distressing incident comes from Shun village, Pangi, where a 14-year-old was carried by a local on their back to Killar hospital on Thursday. Sahil, suffering from chickenpox, was carried through snow-covered and mountain paths. He is now admitted and his condition is stated to be stable.
The incident-related video has surfaced.
The total distance between Shun and Killar hospital is around 40 kilometres. Of this, nearly 33 kilometres had to be covered on foot, with the boy being carried on the backs of several people through snow. The remaining seven kilometres were completed using a vehicle.
