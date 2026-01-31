3 National Highways among 482 roads blocked: SEOC report; Chamba remains worst affected

As many as 482 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to snow and rain, affecting power and water supply. (File Photo/Representational)

As many as 482 roads, including three national highways — NH-03, NH-505 and NH-305 — are still blocked due to the snow and damage caused by the rains in Himachal Pradesh, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The adverse weather conditions have also affected other essential services such as power supply and drinking water in several districts.

The SEOC report said a total of 553 roads were blocked in the morning, which reduced to 482 by evening following the restoration efforts.

A total of 436 Distribution Transformer Rooms (DTRs) were disrupted, impacting electricity supply in multiple areas, while 62 water supply schemes were reported non-functional.