3 nabbed for Rs 19,000 fake robbery

THREE PEOPLE, including a security guard of a nursery, in Sector 23 were arrested Saturday for allegedly staging a fake robbery at the nursery and stealing Rs 19,000 and two mobile phones on August 30.

The arrested were identified as Santosh Kumar (20), the security guard with Kitchen Garden Nursery, Ranjit Kumar of village Nada in Mohali and Sonu Verma of Rohtak. Santosh has also worked as a guard with the Chandigarh Co-Operative Society, Sector 23.

Police said that Santosh hatched a conspiracy and claimed that two unknown persons took him hostage at knife point, and robbed Rs 19,000, two mobile phones from the nursery on August 30. A case of robbery was registered. A special team was constituted and the CCTV footage was scrutinised, police said.

One of the suspects was identified and many loopholes and contradictions emerged in Santosh’s statement.

The first suspect who was arrested was Ranjeet Kumar, who confessed that he along with Santosh and Sonu planned and committed the crime, police said.

A police officer said, “During further investigation, Santosh was arrested. He disclosed that the third accomplice, Sonu, went to Rohtak after the crime, as he worked there as a gardener. A team was then dispatched to Rohtak to arrest him. Two mobile phones and weapon used in the crime have been recovered and taken into police possession. They distributed the money among themselves”.

Police said that during the interrogation, it was revealed that Santosh was in debt of Rs 25,000 as his brother got married few days ago.