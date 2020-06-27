3 more Covid deaths, 185 new cases in Punjab

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported maximum (64 cases), followed by Patiala (31) and Sangrur (24). (Express Photo) Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported maximum (64 cases), followed by Patiala (31) and Sangrur (24). (Express Photo)

Three more Covid deaths were reported in Punjab, taking the death toll to 124 in the state.

The number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus reached 4,957 with 185 fresh cases on Friday.

As per the official media bulletin one death each was reported from Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib. A 36-year-old man from Sangrur and a 72-year-old man from Fatehgarh Sahib were reported dead, as per a health department official at Chandigarh. The official added that the death reported from Fatehgarh Sahib would be removed from State’s count of deaths because inquiries revealed that the man was a “saint hailing from Uttarakhand, had come from there and had given a local address”.

The official media bulletin on Friday put the total death toll in the State at 122. Officials in Amritsar said a 73-year-old man from Amritsar, a resident of Maqboolpura locality died in a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The death of a 34-year-old man from Amritsar who died on Thursday was also not included in the bulletin. The health department official said, “We have mentioned number of deaths in the bulletin as conveyed to us by the district authorities. We have not received details of any other deaths.”

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported maximum (64 cases), followed by Patiala (31) and Sangrur (24).

The other districts which reported fresh cases were Amritsar (14), Fazilka (13), Pathankot (10), Gurdaspur (9), Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ropar (6 each), and Ferozepur (2).

30 cases had travel history outside the state including three returned from abroad.

Fresh cases included two BSF personnel and an under-trial from Fazilka, a health official from Pathankot, two police officials from Amritsar and one police official from Gurdaspur.

With ENS Amritsar

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.