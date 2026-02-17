3 Mohali schools get bomb threats amid board exams; police probe ‘serious matter’

For the second time this month, three schools in Mohali—Shivalik Public School in Phase 6, Gyan Jyoti Public School in Phase 2, and The Millennium School in Phase 5—received bomb threat calls on Tuesday, triggering panic among authorities, students, and parents, especially as crucial board examinations are currently underway.

A similar threat had earlier been reported on February 11, already raising serious concerns over the safety of educational institutions.

The situation was more concerning as the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is conducting the Class 8 and Class 12 exams, while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the Class 10 examination.

Soon after the threat call was received, police and security agencies rushed to the affected schools and conducted thorough searches of the premises to ensure safety. Security has been significantly tightened at all examination centres, and officials are closely monitoring the situation.