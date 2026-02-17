3 Mohali schools get bomb threats amid board exams; police probe ‘serious matter’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
For the second time this month, three schools in Mohali—Shivalik Public School in Phase 6, Gyan Jyoti Public School in Phase 2, and The Millennium School in Phase 5—received bomb threat calls on Tuesday, triggering panic among authorities, students, and parents, especially as crucial board examinations are currently underway.
A similar threat had earlier been reported on February 11, already raising serious concerns over the safety of educational institutions.
The situation was more concerning as the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is conducting the Class 8 and Class 12 exams, while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the Class 10 examination.
Soon after the threat call was received, police and security agencies rushed to the affected schools and conducted thorough searches of the premises to ensure safety. Security has been significantly tightened at all examination centres, and officials are closely monitoring the situation.
Authorities confirmed that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and a detailed investigation is in progress to trace the origin of the threat.
“A call was received in the morning, after which checking is being carried out at all locations where the call was reported, as this is a serious matter due to the ongoing board examinations,” Special Superintendent of Police Sukhnaaz Singh said.
Students appearing for the exams reported feeling anxious and stressed, as these tests are critical for their academic future. Parents, too, expressed concern over their children’s safety. Officials reassured the public that student security remains the highest priority and that all necessary measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of examinations.
