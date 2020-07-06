3 men stripped, filmed in police station: Khanna police book ex-SHO a year later

Khanna police meanwhile said that the men in the video were a former village sarpanch, his son and an acquaintance. The video, allegedly shot in June last year, had gone viral, after which the counsel of one of the accused complained to the DGP. (Representational) Khanna police meanwhile said that the men in the video were a former village sarpanch, his son and an acquaintance. The video, allegedly shot in June last year, had gone viral, after which the counsel of one of the accused complained to the DGP. (Representational)

A year after three men including a former village sarpanch were allegedly stripped and then filmed at Khanna Sadar police station, Khanna Police on Sunday booked its former SHO.

Inspector Kuljinder Singh, SHO, Khanna city-1 police station, confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Inspector Baljinder Singh, former SHO of Khanna Sadar police station, and constable Varun Kumar under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 295A (deliberate act outraging religious feelings) of IPC and other sections of SC/ST Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Taking cognisance of the 9-second video, in which the three men are purportedly seen standing nude in front of the SHO at Khanna Sadar police station, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta had in April this year directed IG Ludhiana Range Jaskaran Singh to carry out a fact finding enquiry into the matter and submit a report.

Khanna police meanwhile said that the men in the video were a former village sarpanch, his son and an acquaintance. The video, allegedly shot in June last year, had gone viral, after which the counsel of one of the accused complained to the DGP.

The ex-sarpanch meanwhile told mediapersons that Baljinder Singh had picked up the three of them, stripped them at the police station and recorded a video after thrashing them. He further said alleged they were picked up after they got into a land dispute with a Congress leader. He further alleged that after the incident, a “false FIR” was also registered against him. Though the SHO’s face isn’t visible in the video, his voice is purportedly heard in it.

Khanna Police meanwhile said that an FIR dated June 13, 2019, under sections 447/511/379/ 506/34 of IPC was registered against the ex-sarpanch.

FIR against the inspector was registered he was indicted in the enquiry ordered by DGP, said police.

