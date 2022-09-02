scorecardresearch
3-member SIT to probe Punjab church vandalism

The SIT will ensure effective and speedy investigation into the incident that took place late on Tuesday night at Takkarpura village near Patti town in the border district, Bureau of Investigation Director B Chandra Sekhar said.

Punjab's new DGP, Gaurav Yadav, said the SIT will conduct a day-to-day investigation into the case and submit a final report in the competent court at the earliest.

A three-member special investigation team headed by the Ferozepur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) will probe the vandalism and desecration at a church in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, a senior official Friday said.

The SIT will include the Tarn Taran SSP and the SP (Investigation) as members, Bureau of Investigation Director B Chandra Sekhar said, adding it will ensure effective and speedy investigation into the incident that took place late on Tuesday night at Takkarpura village near Patti town in the border district.

As per a CCTV footage of the incident, four masked men took the watchman of the church hostage at gunpoint and tied his hands. They then vandalised two idols in the church, and while leaving, set the pastor’s car on fire. SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon had termed it as “a conspiracy by some mischievous elements who want to disturb the peace” in the state.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the SIT will conduct a day-to-day investigation into the case and submit a final report in the competent court at the earliest. The SIT can also co-opt any other officer or official for assistance in the investigation of the case, he added.

The DGP said besides maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police is committed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in state. He said police teams are investigating the case from all angles and strict punitive action against them will be ensured.

Earlier, while terming the incident as “unpardonable”, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed the DGP to get it probed and said “severest action must be taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:21:57 pm
Advertisement