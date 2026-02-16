3 killed as speeding car driven by man ‘under influence of bhang’ hits bicycle and an e-rickshaw in Chandigarh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three people were killed, and several others were injured after a speeding car being driven by a 28-year-old man, reportedly under the influence of bhang, rammed into a bicycle and an e-rickshaw in Chandigarh Sunday evening.
The accused, identified as Rahul of Kishangarh, was reportedly returning from Shivratri celebrations when the crash occurred. The deceased were identified as Sushila, 35, a resident of Kaimbwala who was riding a bicycle; Raju, 40, the e-rickshaw driver; and Mamta, 50, a passenger. The police said the impact killed Sushila instantly, while the other two succumbed during treatment.
The police said the collision took place when the driver approached from the Nayagaon side at high speed and rammed into the victims from behind, who were in an e-rickshaw and a cycle, and further hit a car and an SUV. The police said reckless driving and intoxication appear to be key factors.
They said that after hitting the victims, the Maruti Suzuki SX4 veered across the carriageway and crashed into two oncoming cars, a Baleno and an Innova, leaving the road strewn with shattered glass.
Rahul was detained and taken to the police station for questioning.
During the preliminary inquiry, he told the police that he had consumed bhang while visiting Jayanti Devi Temple with friends. After dropping them off, he was heading home when, he claimed, an e-rickshaw suddenly appeared in front of him, and he lost recollection of events.
The injured were rushed to multiple hospitals. Sushila was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where she died, while her husband Hanuman, who had been cycling with her, remains critical. Raju died at GMCH, Sector 32, and Mamta was declared “brought dead” at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER). Another woman travelling in the e-rickshaw is undergoing treatment.
Mamta’s family said she had left work around 4 pm but did not return home, and her son later identified her body at PGIMER through her clothes.
A case was later registered at PS-3 on Sunday night after verification of statements, and further investigation is underway.
