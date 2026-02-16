3 killed as speeding car driven by man ‘under influence of bhang’ hits bicycle and an e-rickshaw in Chandigarh

Rahul was detained and taken to the police station for questioning.

Three people were killed, and several others were injured after a speeding car being driven by a 28-year-old man, reportedly under the influence of bhang, rammed into a bicycle and an e-rickshaw in Chandigarh Sunday evening.

The accused, identified as Rahul of Kishangarh, was reportedly returning from Shivratri celebrations when the crash occurred. The deceased were identified as Sushila, 35, a resident of Kaimbwala who was riding a bicycle; Raju, 40, the e-rickshaw driver; and Mamta, 50, a passenger. The police said the impact killed Sushila instantly, while the other two succumbed during treatment.

The police said the collision took place when the driver approached from the Nayagaon side at high speed and rammed into the victims from behind, who were in an e-rickshaw and a cycle, and further hit a car and an SUV. The police said reckless driving and intoxication appear to be key factors.