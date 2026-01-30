3 killed, 2 injured as ‘speeding’ SUV rams into trailer on Airport Road

A mangled SUV at the crash site on Zirakpur’s PR-7 Airport Road, where three people were killed after the vehicle rammed into a parked trailer. (Express Photo)

A road accident on the PR-7 Airport Road in Zirakpur claimed the lives of three people and left two others critically injured on Thursday afternoon, after a speeding SUV rammed into a parked trailer.

According to information, the accident occurred around 3.30 pm near Kaka Dhaba, when the SUV (Fortuner) was heading from Mc-D Chowk towards Chhat Light Point. The SUV, reportedly travelling at a speed of over 150 kmph, first hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into the rear of a trailer parked along the roadside.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle got lodged under the trailer and was completely mangled. The collision was heard from a distance, and locals described the sound as resembling a bomb blast, triggering panic in the area. It is learnt that the trailer driver had stopped for tea at the time of the accident.