3 killed, 2 injured as ‘speeding’ SUV rams into trailer on Airport Road

According to information, the accident occurred around 3.30 pm near Kaka Dhaba, when the SUV (Fortuner) was heading from Mc-D Chowk towards Chhat Light Point.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMohaliJan 30, 2026 05:20 AM IST
A mangled SUV at the crash site on Zirakpur’s PR-7 Airport Road, where three people were killed after the vehicle rammed into a parked trailer.A mangled SUV at the crash site on Zirakpur’s PR-7 Airport Road, where three people were killed after the vehicle rammed into a parked trailer. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A road accident on the PR-7 Airport Road in Zirakpur claimed the lives of three people and left two others critically injured on Thursday afternoon, after a speeding SUV rammed into a parked trailer.

According to information, the accident occurred around 3.30 pm near Kaka Dhaba, when the SUV (Fortuner) was heading from Mc-D Chowk towards Chhat Light Point. The SUV, reportedly travelling at a speed of over 150 kmph, first hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into the rear of a trailer parked along the roadside.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle got lodged under the trailer and was completely mangled. The collision was heard from a distance, and locals described the sound as resembling a bomb blast, triggering panic in the area. It is learnt that the trailer driver had stopped for tea at the time of the accident.

The Fortuner was returning from Delhi Airport to a village near Fatehgarh Sahib and had six occupants, including two women and two children. Three occupants died on the spot, while the two persons travelling in the auto-rickshaw, who were delivering boxes of medicines, sustained serious injuries, according to the officials.

The deceased have been identified as Amrik Singh (68), Balbir Singh (70) and Harjeet Singh (37).

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control due to excessive speed.“The sound of the collision was like a massive explosion. Within seconds, a crowd gathered at the spot,” Sahil, an eyewitness said.

On receiving information, teams from the Road Safety Force (RSF) and the police rushed to the spot. Rescue operations proved extremely challenging as the car was stuck under the trailer.

Story continues below this ad

After nearly 30 minutes, a crane was used to pull out the Fortuner, and the doors and dashboard had to be cut open to retrieve the trapped occupants.

All injured persons and bodies were shifted to the Dera Bassi Government Hospital, where doctors declared three persons brought dead. The police regulated traffic at the site and restored vehicular movement. Preliminary investigation points to overspeeding as the primary cause of the accident, while further probe is underway.

Sunil Kumar, a member of Road Safety Force, said: “The accident was extremely horrific. The Fortuner was stuck under the trailer. We had to break the windows to rescue the injured and retrieve the bodies”.

Speed control cameras missing on PR-7 Road
The PR-7 Airport Road lacks speed-limit cameras and other enforcement mechanisms, making it increasingly accident-prone. Moreover, trucks and trailers parked along the roadside continue to pose a serious risk to commuters, but no strict action has been taken by the authorities.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
'Swadeshi inevitable’: Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement