3 Kashmiri students assaulted in Kharar, police begin probe

The Punjab Police have started probing an incident in which three Kashmiri students were allegedly assaulted inside a housing society in Kharar late on Monday evening. The assailants have not been identified so far.

A friend of the victims told The Indian Express that the incident took place in Kharar’s Prime City at around 7 pm on Monday. He alleged that around 30 people entered the society and assaulted his friends. The entire incident, according to him, lasted 20 to 30 minutes.

“My friends told me that the assailants included three members from the society, while the rest were outsiders. Some society members had been alleging that the Kashmiri students were creating nuisance, and that was the reason that they assaulted my friends,” he said.

“The students were also threatened of dire consequences in case they lodged any police complaint. But we lodged a complaint and police have assured us proper action,” he revealed.

The students who were beaten up did not wish to be named. Two of them study in a private university near Mandi Gobindgarh, while the third is student of a private college.

Kharar (I) DSP Bikram Brar told The Indian Express that they will investigate the incident and take appropriate action as per law.