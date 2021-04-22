3 Jharkhand swindlers in custody, Chandigarh cops seek their property details

Three swindlers, comprising two illiterate brothers and one class 6 dropout arrested from Jamtara, a cyber crime hub in Jharkhand, have made palatial houses and acquired unaccounted properties, a police officer said Tuesday.

The police officer said that a detailed communication attaching the pictures of the properties, including the under-construction and constructed houses of the accused, were shared with Jamtara district administration seeking a report on the source of these properties of three accused.

Two brothers, Shabudeen Ansari, 35, Sarif Ansari, 26, and their associate, Talib Ansari, 28, were arrested from two villages in Jamtara district on April 9. It is for the first time when the Chandigarh Police managed to arrest the culprits involved in a cyber fraud of Rs 11.93 lakh from Jamtara. They were remanded in judicial custody Monday.

Cyber cell Inspector Devinder Singh said, “We were stunned to see the palatial houses of the accused, who are illiterate and have no major source of income at their villages. Two of the accused have remote control-operated entry gates installed at their houses. They were arrested in connection with cheating of Rs 11.93 lakh. They disclosed that they spend the entire money on different things, including house construction. Preliminary investigation suggests that they are also involved in other cheating cases reported in other parts of India. We sent a communication to the revenue department of Jamtara district in Jharkhand to access their property details with the source of their income.”

A source said, “Whenever the Ansari brothers managed to cheat someone and transferred the money from the accounts of victims to their proxy bank accounts, they withdrew the amount by transferring the money in the account of Talib Ansari, who charged 25 per cent of each payment as his commission. Talib Ansari runs a confectionery shop at his house in the nearby village of Ansari brothers. The network of informers of these swindlers is so extensive that whenever the informers spot a strange person, cops, vehicles of outer states, swindlers are alerted. At least on three occasions, we found only elderly citizens at the houses of the accused.”

A team of Inspector Devinder Singh, ASI Rajesh, Head Constable Bahadur Lal, constable Rajinder and Sunit Kumar had visited Jamtara four times to arrest the three culprits.

A police officer said, “In such cases, it is very difficult to recover the cheated money. We are in the process to find out a mechanism to seize the properties of accused made through the cheated money. It is the reason we asked Jamtara administration to provide the details about the source of properties of the accused.” A swipe machine, three mobile phones, a Paytm debit card and a DTH connection were recovered from the accused.

The three swindlers were arrested following a complaint of Sunita Dewan of Sector 23 who reported to the police that she was not receiving SMS alerts after withdrawing money, following which she searched the customer care number of PNB on Google in December 2020. Considering the calls to be genuine, the victim shared the details of her ATM card, PIN and OTP received on her mobile phone. She later found that a sum of Rs 11.93 lakh was transferred from her bank account.