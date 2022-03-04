3 held for snatching Burail Jail storekeeper’s phone

THREE MEN were arrested for snatching the phone of a storekeeper of Model Burail Jail, near the dividing road Sector 50-51 on Wednesday night. The storekeeper, Saurabh Agarwal, was returning from ISBT43 when three men riding on a motorcycle stopped him, threatened and snatched his phone around 9pm.

Police said that the incident took place when Agarwal was returning from his native place and had alighted from a bus. Agarwal was on his way to Model Burail Jail. The three men were identified as Ajay Kumar (19) of Faidan, Raj Kamal (19) of Jagatpura and Chunnu Kumar, (20) of phase-2 Industrial Area.

Sources said that although Agarwal handed over the phone, he managed to note down the partial registration number of the bike. The incident was also caught in CCTV cameras installed at the traffic signal .

“We checked the CCTV footage. We identified the motorcycle. After the registration number was confirmed, a raid was conducted and the three suspects arrested. The snatched phone was found in their possession. Agarwal identified three of them,” a police officer said. The accused were produced in a local court that sent them to judicial custody. A case was registered at police station, 49.