3 Haryana IAS officers to monitor projects worth over Rs. 25 crore in 3 districts

The Haryana Government has deputed three IAS officers to take charge of three districts in the state, in addition to their present duties, to “review the projects worth Rs. 25 crore and above”.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal Tuesday directed these Indian Administrative Service officers, who have been allotted the districts, to “send the quarterly feedback to Monitoring & Coordination Cell at cs.coordination@hry nic.in”. Kaushal said the officers will also “have to review overall incidents of crime and occurrence of heinous crime”.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Dr Sumita Misra has been appointed as in charge of the Panchkula district; Additional Chief Secretary, PW (B & R), Architecture and Civil Aviation Department, Ankur Gupta, has been appointed as in charge of the Ambala district, and Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, will take charge of the Sonipat district.

“The appointed officers must review the Vigilance matters in terms of clearances within the ambit of 17A and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Besides this, the officers will have to review the efficacy and functioning of service delivery mechanisms as envisaged in the Right to Service Act. The officers have to review parameters of functioning of Health Education and Social Sectors and review the impediments faced by DETC with regard to taxes, GST etc,” the directions issued by the chief secretary mentioned.

“In addition to the above instructions, the Administrative Secretaries should interact with MLAs and other public representatives in the presence of DCs and SPs. They should also visit one important site relating to Health and Education Departments,” it added.