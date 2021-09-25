3 from UT among top 200 in UPSC exams

Three city residents made Chandigarh proud by figuring among top 200 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examination, results of which were declared here Friday.

Dr Akshita Gupta, 69th rank

Dr Akshita Gupta is a resident of Sector 32 in Chandigarh. Her father is principal of Saarthak school in Sector 12, Panchkula, while her mother is a lecturer with government school at Ramgarh.

While speaking to The Indian Express, she said that she used to prepare for the UPSC exam in her third and fourth year of internship with the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. She maintains that time management is really important in cracking this exam. Her optional was medical science.

“Initially I used to study less but then I started putting in seven to eight hours of study. Using your time effectively is the key,” she said.

About keeping herself away from social media, she said, “It was just one month before taking the exams that I kept myself away from the social media. Otherwise I used to use WhatsApp and Instagram.”

Rajesh Kumar Mohan, 102nd rank

Rajesh Mohan, who did his MBBS from Government Medical College, Sector 32, cleared the exam in fifth attempt. He studied at Government Model School in Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Rajesh took inspiration from his father Rajkanwar, who is undersecretary at Haryana civil secretariat and mother Kamlesh who is a homemaker.

He also worked in Ordnance Cable Factory, Chandigarh, as Assistant Medical Officer for three years. Currently, he is working in Tihar on Covid duty.

Rajesh’s family stays in Sector 39, Chandigarh. His younger brother is Kulbir Singh Mohan, Captain, 1 para special forces.

Rohan Jha, 164th rank

Rohan Jha quit the ITC and was preparing for the UPSC exam at his residence in Sector 7, Chandigarh. He is the son of Additional Chief Secretary Amit Jha.

On the son’s achievement, ACS Jha said, “I am really happy about his success. His style of working was different. In fact, I believe more than hard work it is strategy that also plays a role.”

It was Rohan’s second attempt. His optional was anthropology. He studied at St Johns School, Sector 26 (till standard VIII) and then moved to Sanskriti School, Delhi, and then did his standard XII from DPS, R K Puram.

Rohan did his BSc Maths honours from St Stephens and then MBA from Jamshedpur. He worked for ITC for a short period and then quit the job to study for the UPSC exam.