3 defaulters clear property tax dues of Rs 5.75 lakh just in time

Three defaulters cleared their property tax dues of Rs 5.75 lakh on Wednesday, minutes before the civic body officials were heading to seal their property for non-payment of dues.

Last week, the officers were directed to act tough against the property tax defaulters in the city.

Following the directions, the authorities launched a special sealing drive recently and sealed various properties for not paying their dues for a long time.

Property owners, including one of plot no. 443, Industrial Area Phase-I, has cleared his dues of Rs 3.58 lakh, which was due from 2004-05, 2005-06, 2007-08 to 2018-19. Similarly, second defaulter of plot no. 448, Industrial Area Ph-II, paid his dues of Rs 16,787 for the financial year 2022-23 immediately before sealing by the MC

team.

Despite repeated reminders, the defaulters failed to clear their dues. The MC had launched an awareness campaign throughout the city.

Officials said that the MC will continue the drive of sealing properties and commercial establishments belonging to defaulters.

It was also specified that MC will take harsh measures such as disconnecting water connections and write to the administration for disconnection of power to the properties of such defaulters, and take legal action and seal the properties if the outstanding tax is not paid, appealing to defaulters to clear their dues immediately.