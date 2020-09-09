With 3 deaths and 168 new cases, Mohali records 317 recoveries — most in a day

The tally of positive cases stood at 5,274, with 2,206 active cases. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi.

Mohali reported three Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 116. As many as 168 positive cases were also recorded Tuesday. The tally of positive cases stood at 5,274, with 2,206 active cases.

Meanwhile, 317 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospital, resulting in the most number of recoveries in the district in a single-day. A total of 2,952 patients have been cured so far.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said a 40-year-old man from Sunny Enclave, who was admitted at a private hospital in Sohana and had co-morbidities, including hypertension was among the people who succumbed to the disease. A 70-year-old woman from Derabassi died at GMCH- Sector 32, Chandigarh and a 58-year-old man from Mohali, who was was already suffering from a liver disease, also died on Tuesday.

