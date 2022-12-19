scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

3-day training programme organised for prison officers

Prison officers of middle and senior rank from states of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Chandigarh participated in this programme.

The Institute of Correctional Administration (ICA) conducted a three-day training programme for prison officers on “Prisoner’s Rights & Entitlement – Laws, Policies And Apparatus, National And International Perspective, An Update” which was sponsored by Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), New Delhi, Sunday.

The programme was held in ICA headquarters in Sector 26. The aim of the programme was to create awareness about prisoner’s rights and entitlements. Prison officers of middle and senior rank from states of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Chandigarh participated in this programme.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Director, ICA Chandigarh, was the chief guest in the valedictory function. In his address, Yadav focused on the importance of training and wanted such programmes on a regular basis with a balanced focus on theory and practical learning for prison officers. The officers shared their feedback and found the training programme useful.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:20:24 am
