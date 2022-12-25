scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

3-day Rose Festival to be organised in Chandigarh from February 17

A total of Rs 1.40 crore out of Rs 2.19 crore will be spent on the light and sound show, which has been included in the Rose Festival for the first time.

Visitors seen enjoying the first day of Chandigarh Rose Festival 2022 at Zakir Rose Garden. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

THE 51st Rose Festival-2023, which will cost Rs 2.19 crore, will be held from February 17 to February 19.

A total of Rs 1.40 crore out of Rs 2.19 crore will be spent on the light and sound show, which has been included in the Rose Festival for the first time. Sources said that the UT Administration has approved the three-day-long festival and its dates proposed by the Municipal Corporation, which organises this event.

“The Rose Festival-2023 is also crucial in view of two G20 meetings which are scheduled to be held in Chandigarh in the month of January and another later. Though we have started preparations, we will focus on flowers, especially roses, from January when the weather will be clear. The officials of horticulture wing, which takes care of the Rose Garden, Sector 16, have been instructed not to leave any stone unturned to make the event successful,” a senior MC officer said.

The festival will be dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It will be observed on the lines of Swachhta Survkeshan. Initially, Rs 80 lakh was sanctioned for the light and sound show but in the MC house meeting Rs 50 lakh was enhanced for the light and sound show on December 22.

As per the details, Rs 34 lakh will be spent on the water-proof tents, tea/coffee/lunch along with refreshments for chief guests/judges, MC employees etc. Rs 10.03 lakh for the security light arrangements and Rs 18.45 lakh to be spent on the branding of Rose Festival. The branding arrangements include passes, pamphlets, advertisement, media centre and prize tags. Rs 5.55 lakh to be spent on prizes, mementos, gifts/toys for the participants, winners, chief guests, chairman, members of sub-committees etc.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 07:45:53 am
