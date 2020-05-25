3-day-old infant from Chandigarh one of the youngest to die of coronavirus

Meanwhile, in a continued spike in Covid-19 cases in Bapu Dham Colony, 29 more tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The colony had reported 14 new cases on Saturday. (Representational) Meanwhile, in a continued spike in Covid-19 cases in Bapu Dham Colony, 29 more tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The colony had reported 14 new cases on Saturday. (Representational)

A three-day infant girl died of Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday. The infant’s mother, a resident of Daddu Majra, had given birth to the infant at the Civil Hospital in Sector 22 on Thursday and the infant was brought dead to PGIMER at 11 pm on Saturday night. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday evening and is the fourth patient patient in Chandigarh to have died due to the disease.

The infant girl’s mother had not been tested for Covid-19 prior to her delivery and has now been sampled for the disease.

Meanwhile, in a continued spike in Covid-19 cases in Bapu Dham Colony, 29 more tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The colony had reported 14 new cases on Saturday. A total of 262 cases have been reported in the city so far, of which 72 are active cases.

The 29 new patients include two women, a 30-year-old and another 37-year-old, from the same family, an 18-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman, who is a community contact of a Covid-19 patient. Six men of three families also tested positive late Sunday night. All these patients are between the ages of 14-56 years and live in cramped houses of the colony.

None of the new patients have been shifted to the dedicated Covid-19 hospital, PGIMER, as it has been reserved for patients with moderate and severe symptoms. The new patients have been hospitalised at GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and Dhanwantri Ayurveda College in Sector 46. At present, there are only four Covid-19 patients at PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Block, out of which one patient, a 75-year-old from Bapu Dham Colony is in the ICU on nasal prongs.

As many as 99 samples were collected on Sunday, at the booth set up in Bapu Dham Colony. A total of 3,904 people from the city have been sampled for the disease till now. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday. One was discharged from PGIMER, while the other six were discharged from Sood Dharamshala.

PGI staffers collapse while shifting Covid-19 patient

At least three PGIMER staff members, including a nursing office, a resident doctor and an attendant fainted while transporting a Covid-19 patient back to the Nehru Extension Block from the main Nehru Hospital, where she had been shifted for a CT scan. The staffers were wearing PPE kits and the discomfort of the kits along with the heat reportedly caused the loss of their consciousness outside Nehru Extension Block.

