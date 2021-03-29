3 Covid deaths, 296 new cases in Chandigarh, 2,633 active now

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 296 new cases, the highest single-day figure this year, taking the total tally of cases to 26,194. The city also reported three deaths which pushed the toll to 377.

A 68-year-old resident of Sector 25, suffering from chronic liver disease, passed away at GMSH-16. A 54-year-old man from Sector 14, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and Type 2 diabetes mellitus, succumbed to the disease at PGI, while a 64-year-old man from Sector 12, a case of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, also died at PGI.

The total number of active cases was 2,633. While 172 men tested positive, the number of women who were Covid-19 positive was 124. As many as 2,254 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested till now to 3,06,217. While cases were reported from all sectors, Sector 22 reported 16 cases, with Sector 44 reporting 11 cases and Sectors 15 and 40 registering 10 cases each. As many as 192 people were discharged from various facilities of the city.

As per data, 21,966 out of every 10 lakh people here have tested positive. The active ratio is 9.8 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.4 per cent. The average growth rate is 1 per cent. The recovery ratio is 88.8 per cent.

COVID VACCINATION

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, sampling for Covid-19 was done at the old age home in Sector 15 by the mobile testing team on Sunday. As many as 30 residents of the old age home were vaccinated at the Civil Hospital, Secotor 22, vaccination centre on priority in coordination with their management.

“We have also reached 80 per cent RT-PCR sampling. Hopefully, this will help the situation and is another step to bring things to normal,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services.