Friday, Sep 02, 2022

3 cops of Haryana Police booked for trespassing on advocate’s house

The lawyer alleged that the police officers had tried to bribe him for getting information about a runaway couple from him.

The complainant in the case, Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, stated to the police that he is a practising lawyer in the High Court. On August 23, he had filed a case for a runaway couple requesting police protection for them.

The Nayagaon police Thursday booked three officers of Haryana Police for allegedly trespassing on the house of a lawyer. The lawyer alleged that the police officers had tried to bribe him for getting information about a runaway couple from him.

Those booked were Sub-Inspector (S-I) Manjeet Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Mahesh and Nancy. The FIR was registered at Nayagaon police station under sections 447 (criminal tress-pass), 341 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. All the three accused are posted at Bilaspur police station in Gurugram district.

Advocate Sarvesh Sharma alleged in his complaint that the accused had entered his house at Nayagaon forcibly on the
evening of August 23 and threatened his wife that they would implicate them in false cases.

Advocate Sharma said that the police officers had also illegally detained his wife and the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in his house.

Sharma alleged that ASI Mahesh Kumar had called him the next day and met him at the high court where the cop had offered him a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and asked him to give information about the couple’s whereabouts.

More from Chandigarh

As per the complainant, the cops had told him that the woman belonged to a rich family while the man to a lower caste and the woman’s family wanted the information about them. “The cops had also told me that they had taken Rs 15 lakh bribe from the family of the woman to locate the couple,” the complainant alleged.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:33:46 am
September 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar Press Bill

