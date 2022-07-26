scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Punjab: 3 cops dismissed for implicating two people in ‘false’ drugs case

Inspector Bajwa was dismissed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur range Jaskaran Singh, while ASI Angrej Singh and head constable Joginder Singh were sacked by SSP Ferozepur Surendra Lamba for “gross negligence in service”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 26, 2022 3:59:21 am
The accused cops were dismissed under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution, said a statement from police. Police have also registered an FIR against the trio under Sections 166, 167, 195, 471, 218, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 21, 59 and 13 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at Ferozepur Cantonment police station.

Punjab Police on Monday dismissed three cops, including an inspector, after they allegedly implicated two people in a “false” drugs case and “extorted” a huge amount of money from them. The dismissed policemen have been identified as inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, ASI Angrej Singh and head constable Joginder Singh – all three posted at Narcotics Control Cell in Ferozepur district.

Inspector Bajwa was dismissed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur range Jaskaran Singh, while ASI Angrej Singh and head constable Joginder Singh were sacked by SSP Ferozepur Surendra Lamba for “gross negligence in service”.

The accused cops were dismissed under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution, said a statement from police. Police have also registered an FIR against the trio under Sections 166, 167, 195, 471, 218, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 21, 59 and 13 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at Ferozepur Cantonment police station.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “A team of Anti-Narcotic Cell Ferozepur led by inspector Bajwa, ASI Angrej and head constable Joginder in connivance with other cops had arrested two people on July 20 and allegedly implicated them in a false drugs case by planting 1 kg heroin and showing a recovery of Rs 5 lakh from their possession. An FIR was also registered under various sections of the NDPS Act by Bajwa at Ferozepur Cantonment police station.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

The DGP said, “The recovery, apparently, seemed suspicious to the SSP Ferozepur, following which the latter started probing the matter at internal level. At the same time, police also received another complaint from a person alleging a fraud of lakhs of rupees with his employee by the accused cops.”

More from Chandigarh

He said that “during the course of investigation, primarily it has come to the fore that the accused cops had concocted the entire matter and implicated both persons wrongly with the intention to extort money from them. When the accused cops were confronted regarding the allegations during a detailed inquiry, they had no clarification and later, they also absconded mysteriously further raising the suspicion”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement