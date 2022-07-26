Punjab: 3 cops dismissed for implicating two people in ‘false’ drugs case

Punjab Police on Monday dismissed three cops, including an inspector, after they allegedly implicated two people in a “false” drugs case and “extorted” a huge amount of money from them. The dismissed policemen have been identified as inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, ASI Angrej Singh and head constable Joginder Singh – all three posted at Narcotics Control Cell in Ferozepur district.

Inspector Bajwa was dismissed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur range Jaskaran Singh, while ASI Angrej Singh and head constable Joginder Singh were sacked by SSP Ferozepur Surendra Lamba for “gross negligence in service”.

The accused cops were dismissed under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution, said a statement from police. Police have also registered an FIR against the trio under Sections 166, 167, 195, 471, 218, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 21, 59 and 13 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at Ferozepur Cantonment police station.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “A team of Anti-Narcotic Cell Ferozepur led by inspector Bajwa, ASI Angrej and head constable Joginder in connivance with other cops had arrested two people on July 20 and allegedly implicated them in a false drugs case by planting 1 kg heroin and showing a recovery of Rs 5 lakh from their possession. An FIR was also registered under various sections of the NDPS Act by Bajwa at Ferozepur Cantonment police station.”

The DGP said, “The recovery, apparently, seemed suspicious to the SSP Ferozepur, following which the latter started probing the matter at internal level. At the same time, police also received another complaint from a person alleging a fraud of lakhs of rupees with his employee by the accused cops.”

He said that “during the course of investigation, primarily it has come to the fore that the accused cops had concocted the entire matter and implicated both persons wrongly with the intention to extort money from them. When the accused cops were confronted regarding the allegations during a detailed inquiry, they had no clarification and later, they also absconded mysteriously further raising the suspicion”.