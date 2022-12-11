3 cadaveric donors give new lease of life to 11

Following on the footsteps of 36 other brave-heart families this year, three more families, of Naman (22) from Panchkula, Amandeep Singh (20) from SBS Nagar, and Balinder Singh (28) from Patiala displayed a rare example of compassion by consenting to donate organs of their deceased dear ones and impacting 11 lives, including 10 in PGI and one in Chennai.

Naman’s harvested heart travelled around 2,500 km for a matching recipient in Chennai in view of the non-availability of one here at PGI.

The retrieved kidneys were transplanted to two terminally ill renal failure patients, and the harvested corneas restored the sight of two corneal blind patients at PGI.

After retrieval, Amandeep Singh’s kidneys were used for two terminally ill renal failure patients, and the retrieved corneas restored the sight of two corneal blind patients at PGI.

Balinder Singh’s retrieved kidneys gave a second lease of life to two patients, suffering from end-stage kidney disease at PGI.

While expressing his gratitude to the donor families, Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, said, “We remain deeply indebted to the brave-heart donor families for consenting to save and enrich others’ lives in their hour of indescribable grief, impacting eleven lives tangibly and kindling hope in many more ‘in-waiting’ recipients intangibly. It is through the generosity of donor families like these three that hundreds of people each year are given a second chance at life.”