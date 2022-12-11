scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

3 cadaveric donors give new lease of life to 11

10 patients in PGI and one in Chennai received the organs that were harvested

organ donation news, chandigarh news, indian expressThe retrieved kidneys were transplanted to two terminally ill renal failure patients, and the harvested corneas restored the sight of two corneal blind patients at PGI. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Following on the footsteps of 36 other brave-heart families this year, three more families, of Naman (22) from Panchkula, Amandeep Singh (20) from SBS Nagar, and Balinder Singh (28) from Patiala displayed a rare example of compassion by consenting to donate organs of their deceased dear ones and impacting 11 lives, including 10 in PGI and one in Chennai.

Naman’s harvested heart travelled around 2,500 km for a matching recipient in Chennai in view of the non-availability of one here at PGI.

The retrieved kidneys were transplanted to two terminally ill renal failure patients, and the harvested corneas restored the sight of two corneal blind patients at PGI.

After retrieval, Amandeep Singh’s kidneys were used for two terminally ill renal failure patients, and the retrieved corneas restored the sight of two corneal blind patients at PGI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side
Lost and revived: The story of Meitei scriptPremium
Lost and revived: The story of Meitei script

Balinder Singh’s retrieved kidneys gave a second lease of life to two patients, suffering from end-stage kidney disease at PGI.

More from Chandigarh

While expressing his gratitude to the donor families, Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, said, “We remain deeply indebted to the brave-heart donor families for consenting to save and enrich others’ lives in their hour of indescribable grief, impacting eleven lives tangibly and kindling hope in many more ‘in-waiting’ recipients intangibly. It is through the generosity of donor families like these three that hundreds of people each year are given a second chance at life.”

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:39:27 am
Next Story

Stubble burning in Punjab: The huge difference in reduction of farm fires and burnt area

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close