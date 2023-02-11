scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
3 booked for throwing garbage in Patiala Ki Rao

As per the police, the complainant had stated to the police that the field staff was deputed to check whether garbage was being dump in Patiala ki Rao in Gateway City, Sector 118 area.

As per police, those booked were identified as Rajesh, Jatinder and Sanjeev Kumar. The men were booked on the complaint of Sub-Divisional Officer (water supply and mining). (Representational/File)
Three people were booked for allegedly throwing garbage in ‘Patiala Ki Rao’ seasonal rivulet on Friday. The accused were not yet arrested .

As per police, those booked were identified as Rajesh, Jatinder and Sanjeev Kumar. The men were booked on the complaint of Sub-Divisional Officer (water supply and mining).

As per the police, the complainant had stated to the police that the field staff was deputed to check whether garbage was being dump in Patiala ki Rao in Gateway City, Sector 118 area.

“Our staff found that the accused were throwing garbage in the rivulet that they ferried in trucks. We lodged the complaint after probing the complaint and finding that garbage was actually dumped,” the complainant said. A case under Section 70 of Northern Indian Canal and Drainage Act.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 03:46 IST
