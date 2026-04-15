3 bodies in 20 days, 4th on way: Another Haryana man dies fighting Russia’s war

For Rakesh Kumar, a bus driver with Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, the wait is never ending. It has already been 10 days since he was was told that his son Anshu is dead. The 25-year-old, hailing from Kathowas village in Rewari, went to Russia in April 2025 on a study visa, but was allegedly inducted into the Russian Army and sent to the front.
“On April 4, a former soldier who had served in the Russian army informed us that Anshu is dead. He told us the body would first be brought from Ukraine to Moscow and then to India within 10–15 days. Since then, we have been waiting,” said a distraught father.
On March 26, the body of 22-year-old Anuj Sharma from Cjhhora village in Karnal was brought to India. He had travelled to Russia in May 2025 on study visa, but was persuaded to join the army. His brother, Arjun Sharma, said, “He couldn’t land a job there. Later, a few Russian soldiers persuaded him to get enlisted, assuring that he would only be required to dig bunkers. He enlisted on August 28, 2025… On October 20 he suffered bullet injuries. His body remained buried under snow for months before finally being brought back to India on March 26 this year.”
Two more cases came to fore early April. On April 2, Ankit, 30, from Kurar Ibrahimpur village in Sonipat district, returned in a coffin. He had initially been working at a hotel in Moscow before being recruited into the Army. His last contact with his family was on October 12, 2025.
On April 4, Ankit Jangra, 23, from from Kumharia village in Fatehabad was cremated after his body arrived from Russia. He had gone to Moscow on a study visa in February 2025 and was allegedly lired into getting enlisted. His friend Vijay Poonia, who had travelled with him, remains missing.
Families across Haryana continue to wait for news of their sons. Aman, 24, from Madanheri village in Hisar, has been missing since September 2025. “Someone in Russia lured him with the promise of a Rs 2.5 lakh monthly salary and an advance of Rs 10 lakh,” said his brother Aashish.