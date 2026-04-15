3 bodies in 20 days, 4th on way: Another Haryana man dies fighting Russia’s war

The 25-year-old went to Russia in April 2025 on a study visa, but was allegedly inducted into the Russian Army and sent to the front. (AP/File)

For Rakesh Kumar, a bus driver with Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, the wait is never ending. It has already been 10 days since he was was told that his son Anshu is dead. The 25-year-old, hailing from Kathowas village in Rewari, went to Russia in April 2025 on a study visa, but was allegedly inducted into the Russian Army and sent to the front.

“On April 4, a former soldier who had served in the Russian army informed us that Anshu is dead. He told us the body would first be brought from Ukraine to Moscow and then to India within 10–15 days. Since then, we have been waiting,” said a distraught father.