3 Bills passed, Opp questions amendment to 1 on waste water management

On the third day of the winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, two Bills — the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Bill, 2021 and Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — were tabled Tuesday. Both the Bills were passed while the third Bill — the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — was passed after a detailed discussion.

The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority (Amendment) Bill aims to further amend the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority Act, 2018.

“To tackle the alarming condition of underground water and worst condition of ponds in many districts in the state, the planning and physical progress of many ponds is in progress in Haryana. The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority is having executive vice-chairperson, technical advisor and member secretary to run the authority. Some of the officers are attaining/may attain the age of 65 years very shortly.

Therefore, in order to avoid unnecessary delay in searching competent persons having technical knowhow of this field can waste crucial time at this stage so it becomes necessary to immediately pass the required Amendment in the Act of The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority, 2021, for which Ordinance No. 1 of 2021 has already been passed. According to which in exceptional cases the government may permit any of these officers to hold the office upto the age of 68 years by recording reasons of the same’.

In view of these facts, The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed,” the Bill read.