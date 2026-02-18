3 arrested in truck robbery near Landran Chowk; stolen vehicle and steel worth Rs 20 lakh recovered

The investigation was handed over to the CIA Staff, who, using human intelligence and technical inputs, tracked down and arrested the accused on February 14 near village Majat.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliFeb 18, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Chandigarh truck robberyPolice have recovered the white Hyundai Alcazar used in the crime, the stolen 18-tyre truck-trailer, and 35 tonnes of looted steel valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.
In a major breakthrough, Mohali police has solved the sensational robbery case of a steel-laden truck near Landran Chowk and arrested the three accused. The police also recovered the robbed truck-trailer along with about Rs 20 lakh worth of stolen steel.

Providing details, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said that on February 12, three unidentified men travelling in a (Hyundai Alcazar) car fitted with a red-blue flasher light intercepted a truck driver and his conductor near Landran Chowk, held them hostage, and fled with the truck loaded with steel rods.

Based on the statement of complainant Ashok Yadav, resident of Royal City, Mandi Gobindgarh, an FIR was registered under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Sohana police station. The complainant stated that he had been driving the truck, owned by his uncle Sunder Yadav, for the past two years.

On the night of February 11, around 10 pm, he, along with conductor Anil, had transported about 35 tonnes of steel from Mandi Gobindgarh to Kharar. Around 3 am near Landran Chowk, while he had stopped to check the vehicle, a white car with police-style flashing lights approached. Three men inside asked for documents, and posing as officials, forced both driver and conductor into their car, while one of them drove away with the truck and steel.

The arrested accused have been identified as Narinder Singh, alias Kala (38), a resident of Majat, Kharar; Harvinder Singh alias Mintoo (37), resident of Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib; and Arvinder Singh alias Raja (41), also from Amloh.

Kala is previously involved in six cases including fraud, drug trafficking, and assault across Mohali, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib, while Mintoo was previously booked in an illegal liquor case.

Police have recovered the white Hyundai Alcazar used in the crime, the stolen 18-tyre truck-trailer, and 35 tonnes of looted steel valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. The three accused are currently on three-day police remand for further investigation.

Live Blog
