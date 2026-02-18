3 arrested in truck robbery near Landran Chowk; stolen vehicle and steel worth Rs 20 lakh recovered

Police have recovered the white Hyundai Alcazar used in the crime, the stolen 18-tyre truck-trailer, and 35 tonnes of looted steel valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

In a major breakthrough, Mohali police has solved the sensational robbery case of a steel-laden truck near Landran Chowk and arrested the three accused. The police also recovered the robbed truck-trailer along with about Rs 20 lakh worth of stolen steel.

Providing details, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said that on February 12, three unidentified men travelling in a (Hyundai Alcazar) car fitted with a red-blue flasher light intercepted a truck driver and his conductor near Landran Chowk, held them hostage, and fled with the truck loaded with steel rods.

Based on the statement of complainant Ashok Yadav, resident of Royal City, Mandi Gobindgarh, an FIR was registered under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Sohana police station. The complainant stated that he had been driving the truck, owned by his uncle Sunder Yadav, for the past two years.