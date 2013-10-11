3 arrested,8 stolen vehicles recovered

Chandigarh Police arrested three people for allegedly driving a Maruti 800 bearing fake registration number. The three have been identified as Vikas,Dalip and Samdarsh. Police claimed to have recovered eight stolen vehicles (one Honda City, two Maruti 800,four motorcycles and a scooter) from their possession.

On Tuesday,at a naka near Sector 32 fire station,a Maruti was stopped. On confrontation,it was found that the three did not possess a registration certificate. Moreover,the registration number of the car was also found to be fake. Meanwhile,one Neeraj,a resident of Phase 2,Ram Darbar,who was riding on a motorcycle managed to flee the spot.

Investigations revealed that Samdarsh was absconding in an extortion case. The accused were remanded in police custody till Friday. A case of possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery and dishonestly receiving stolen property under IPC sections have been registered with Sector 34 police.

