3 accused in police custody

Three persons,allegedly involved in the gangrape of a teenaged Dalit girl of Dabri village in the district,were remanded to seven-day police custody by a court here on Thursday. Vikas,Pawan and Raj Kumar were produced before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Raj Gupta,which remanded them to police remand for seven days.

Meanwhile,two more persons  Dharmender alias Mohinder and Anil  booked for allegedly giving shelter to the culprits involved in the gangrape,were also produced before the ACJMs court and were remanded to police custody for seven days.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App