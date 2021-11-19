3.50 kilos of hashish seized, two men arrested

NARCOTICS CONTROL Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested two people and seized 3.50 kilos of hashish from their possession at Ambala-Hisar Highway on Wednesday night.

Two cars bearing Haryana registration number and Himachal number were seized, police said. NCB officials said that the hashish was being brought from Kullu. It was supposed to be supplied in district Kaithal.

The two suspects were apprehended at Veer Tara Bhojnalya, a roadside eatery, village Narad in district Kaithal. A case was registered at NCB zonal headquarters, Chandigarh, a police officer said.