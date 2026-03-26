2nd round of e-auction under Chandigarh’s Excise Policy generates Rs 62.38 crore from 11 retail liquor vends

UT officials said the tendering process for the remaining four licensing units has been initiated and expressed confidence that the strong bidder interest would continue.

The second round of e-auction under Chandigarh’s Excise Policy 2026–27 has generated Rs 62.38 crore from 11 retail liquor vends, 15.64 per cent higher than the reserve price of Rs 53.94 crore, UT officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 19 bids were received, while the administration also collected Rs 38 lakh as participation fee.

The response in the second round comes days after the UT Administration rolled out the new excise policy, which emphasises transparency and technology-driven allocation through e-tendering.

UT excise officials said the policy incorporates stakeholder feedback and aims to curb monopolistic practices while maximising revenue.

Among the key features introduced this year are end-to-end e-tendering, permission for bars to procure liquor directly, inter-vend stock transfers, enhanced security provisions and GPS-based tracking of supply chains.