2nd edition of Panchkula Golf League kicks off from today

After the inaugural edition last year, the second edition of the Panchkula Golf League will be played at the Panchkula Golf Club, Sector 3, from February 4 to 22. While the last year’s edition saw 16 teams having 14 players each competing in the league, this year’s league will see a total of 16 teams with 16 players each in the league. The league will be played with the 16 teams divided in two groups and playing each team in their group in a round robin format with four teams from each group advancing to the knock-outs.

“With the first season of the Panchkula Golf League being conducted with success, this year’s edition of the league will see 16 teams with 16 players each. The format will see the teams divided in two groups facing each team in their group based on the individual stableford format with the scores of the players counting towards team totals. The top four teams from each group based on cumulative stableford points form all their rounds in the round-robin stage will quality for the knockout rounds starting with the quarter-finals and to be played in the four-ball better ball matchplay format,” said Digraj Singh, tournament director while addressing a press conference for the launch of the league.