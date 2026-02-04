2nd edition of Panchkula Golf League kicks off from today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After the inaugural edition last year, the second edition of the Panchkula Golf League will be played at the Panchkula Golf Club, Sector 3, from February 4 to 22. While the last year’s edition saw 16 teams having 14 players each competing in the league, this year’s league will see a total of 16 teams with 16 players each in the league. The league will be played with the 16 teams divided in two groups and playing each team in their group in a round robin format with four teams from each group advancing to the knock-outs.
“With the first season of the Panchkula Golf League being conducted with success, this year’s edition of the league will see 16 teams with 16 players each. The format will see the teams divided in two groups facing each team in their group based on the individual stableford format with the scores of the players counting towards team totals. The top four teams from each group based on cumulative stableford points form all their rounds in the round-robin stage will quality for the knockout rounds starting with the quarter-finals and to be played in the four-ball better ball matchplay format,” said Digraj Singh, tournament director while addressing a press conference for the launch of the league.
The pool of 256 players in the league has been drawn from the club members with each team selecting one senior member aged 70 years and a lady golfer as mandatory. The teams could have a maximum of three players from handicap 1-9 with each team picking ten players from the list. The rest of the six players in each team were picked from an auction based on points by the teams. The teams competing in the league are defending champions Highland Kings, ADS Falcons, Clubs on Flames, GB Legends, Green Warriors,, Shivalik Swingers, Sneakin Golfers, Tee Titans, Fantastic Fours, Golfing Eagles, Golfing Panthers, Hansa Legends, Par-Tee Crashers Raging Bulls, Tee Birds, Victory Waves. “The Panchkula Golf League was envisioned as a platform that strengthens competitive golf while fostering camaraderie and sporting values. The second edition reflects a natural progression, with greater depth, wider participation and a format that tests skill, discipline and teamwork. We see the League as an important contributor to the region’s sporting ecosystem,” said B Chandra Sekhar, IPS (Retd), Co- Chairman, Organising Committee, Panchkula Golf League.
With fog engulfing Panchkula on Tuesday, the league is expected to see some foggy days too. When asked about conditions and the course conditions, Sekhar replied that the winter time frame was the only time suitable for the club to host the league. “The Chandigarh Golf League happens in September-October and we could not hold the league at that time. Hence this time suited the club more. The course is in good shape, almost 80 percent I would say and players will enjoy the league,” said Sekhar.
