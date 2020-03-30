Chandigarh: 29-year-old NRI from Canada arrested for violating curfew

A Kaimbwala village resident, Sanjeev Kumar, 29, was arrested under Section 188 of IPC for roaming near Sukhna Lake. (Express photo) A Kaimbwala village resident, Sanjeev Kumar, 29, was arrested under Section 188 of IPC for roaming near Sukhna Lake. (Express photo)

A 29-YEAR-OLD NRI from Canada was arrested from a public park on Sunday for violating curfew norms and intending to spread the infection.

The accused was identified as Sidhaq Singh Sandhu, whose family resides in Sector 10. He landed in India from Canada on March 19. Sources said he had landed at the Amritsar airport. Sandhu was house quarantined and a team from GMCH-32 took his samples.

Two policemen — an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and one constable — were also house quarantined as they were not wearing masks and gloves when they caught the NRI. A police officer said, “Police spotted him walking in the public park on Saturday evening too. He was verbally instructed not to come again. Last evening, he again appeared wearing earphones and started jogging. Two policemen caught him. As he said that he is an NRI from Canada and returned on March 19, we immediately called a medical team from GMCH-32. Senior police and health officers were informed. We checked the list of all foreign-returned people in Chandigarh but Sidhaq’s name was not on the list.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had shared a list of around 310 people with the UT Administration on March 23. Sources said, the list contained names of foreign returned persons, who had landed at the IGI Airport in Delhi and it did not include people who had landed at the Amritsar airport.

A case was filed at Sector 3 police station. Police sources said report of Sidhaq’s samples will come within 36 hours. There is a possibility that there are several NRIs and foreign-returned people, who did not inform the authorities about their arrival.

The recent COVID-19 positive patient in Sector 30 returned from Dubai on March 11 and did not inform the authorities. The patient developed symptoms after 14 days and was admitted to the GMCH-32. Apart from two close friends and mother of Dubai-returned person, a private practitioner doctor, Dr Singla of Arya Clinic, was house quaraintined. The doctor had treated the patient for three days.

A Kaimbwala village resident, Sanjeev Kumar, 29, was arrested under Section 188 of IPC for roaming near Sukhna Lake.

Patient’s mother tested

The 40-year-old mother of the 22-year-old COVID-19 patient from Sector 30 in Chandigarh has been tested for the disease and is currently admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital

in Sector 32.

Apart from the 22-year-old’s contacts, two more suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to isolation wards across the city and tested for the disease on Sunday. These include a 32-year-male resident from Chandigarh and a 33-year-old male resident from Mohali, who have both been tested and admitted to GMCH-32.

