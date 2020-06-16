29-year-old abduction case against ex-DGP: Court to decide on application to transfer case to other court

The case was registered against Saini last month at Matour police station in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani.

The district and Sessions court fixed June 23 for the decision on an application filed by Punjab government and the complainant to transfer a 29-year-old abduction case — in which former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini is also an accused — to another trial court.

Saini had filed an anticipatory bail application in the court in case section 302 (murder) is added in the FIR. The decision was pending on the application on June 18 in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Monika Goyal. After the application, the complainant and the state had moved an application in the court of district and sessions Judge to change the trial court.

The public prosecutor had also requested the court not to dispose off the bail application till the pendency of their application.

Saini along with six other police officials were booked on charges of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and voluntary causing hurt to extort confession.

