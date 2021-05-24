29 succumb to Covid-19 in Tricity

Chandigarh reported 360 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 58,489.

The Tricity reported 29 Covid-related deaths and as many as 930 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

Mohali: 16 deaths, 454 new cases

Mohali district reported 16 more Covid-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 866. As many as 454 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of cases to 64,621, with 5,663 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said 138 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 101 from Kharar, 76 from Dhakoli, 45 from Derabassi, 29 from Boothgarh, 23 from Gharuan, 13 from Kurali and seven from Banur.

He further said that 995 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals. A total of 58,092 patients have recovered from the infection here so far.

Chandigarh: 10 deaths, 360 new cases

Chandigarh reported 360 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 58,489. There are 4,874 active cases here now. As many as 10 deaths were also witnessed here, bringing the death toll to 702.

A 79-year-old woman from Sector 15, a case of diabetes mellitus, coronary artery disease and hypertension died at PGI. Meanwhile, at GMCH-32, a 72-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran, with hypertension and acute coronary syndrome; a 62-year-old woman from Sector 20, suffering from type-1 respiratory failure and hypertension; a 53-year-old man from Sector 38 West, with acute respiratory infection; a 37-year-old woman from Burail, with type-2 diabetes mellitus and acute respiratory infection; a 70-year-old woman from Sector 50, a case of hypertension and acute respiratory infection; a 91-year-old man from Sector 35, suffering from bilateral pneumonia, hypertension and coronary artery disease, succumbed to Covid-19. A 99-year-old man from Sector 25, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension; and a 56-year-old man from Khuda Lahora, with diabetes mellitus and bilateral pneumonia, died at GMSH-16. An 83-year-old man from Sector 32, a case of hypertension and severe lung disease passed away at Sohana Hospital, Mohali.

A total of 4,85,087 samples have been tested here till now, including 3,641 tested in the last 24 hours. While cases were reported from all sectors, Manimajra reported 30 cases, Sector 45 and Mauli Jagran had 17 cases each, had 13 cases, Sectors 32, 21, Behlana, Ramdarbar and Maloya had 12 cases each. At least 741 patients were discharged from various facilities.

Since March 2, as many as 73,940 people of above 60 years have been vaccinated, the count for 45-60 years is 10,1630 and 18,413 for 18-44 category. Till now, 24,133 healthcare workers and 22,297 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Panchkula: 3 deaths, 116 new cases

A total of 116 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Panchkula on Sunday, with the district officially reporting three more Covid-related deaths.

A 76-year-old woman from Sector 21, a 45-year-old woman from Batour, and a 65-year-old woman from Barwala succumbed to the disease. All three of them were suffering from hypertension.

While 116 who tested positive on Sunday, 124 were added to the district tally owing to tracing of cases from Saturday, meanwhile, 27,145 patients also recovered from the virus and no healthcare worker tested positive for the second consecutive day. The active cases stood at1,686 on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 94 per cent.

A total of 38,659 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 29,145 hail from Panchkula.

As many as 314 have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 326,590 tests so far, with at least 1795 samples tested on Sunday.

Mohali starts door-to-door survey to collect samples in rural areas

Mohali health department began sample collection for Covid-19 test in rural areas, along with door-to-door survey for detecting suspected patients.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the department’s teams have already started the survey in villages. She added that the teams comprise community health workers, multi-purpose health workers and Asha workers. “We had started an awareness drive in rural areas so that morepeople could come forward for giving samples, the survey will be completed in few days, our teams are also distributing the Fateh Kits,” the Civil Surgeon added. She said that the village panchayats must come forward and co-operate with the health department.

Kurri village declared containment zone

The district administration on Sunday declared Kurri village as a containment zone. The decision was taken after 58 positive new Covid-19 cases were reported from the village. ENS