28-year-old hangs herself,blames ex-husband in note

28-year-old Lalita Rani on Wednesday committed suicide by hanging at her Sector 23 residence. Lalita has blamed her ex-husband for taking this step.

As per the police,Lalita Rani was under stress since she divorced her husband,a resident of Dhanas,two years ago. She was supposed to get re-married in September this year.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she has held her ex-husband responsible for the extreme step.

The note states that her ex-husband is responsible but she has not named him.

Lalita also stated in the note that her gold and two plots should be handed over to her mother and elder sister. Lalita was working in a private firm in Kolkata. Lalita Rani had come to visit her parents a few days ago.

Lalita had reportedly called one of her friends and said that she will be taking this step on Tuesday night.

The matter came to light after the police received a phone call from that friend who is in Kolkata that Lalita was not picking up her call and something wrong was suspected.

Reacting to the phone call,the police officials rushed to Lalitas residence at 9 am and found her hanging to the ceiling fan. Her parents had gone to Manimajra in the morning when the incident took place.

An inquest proceedings have been initiated by the police in the matter and the body was sent for postmortem as well.

